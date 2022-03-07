MIDLAND, TX (Nexstar)– Midland Police say a Midland man died Saturday morning after a single vehicle crash on county road 130. The victim was 23-year-old Jose Baeza. Police say Saturday around midnight he died at the scene of the crash because of his injuries.

Some of Baeza’s close friends spoke about his sudden loss.

“I don’t think he was at the right time to die, I don’t think anybody has the right time to die, but I think he did live his life to the fullest and I’m sure he’s in a better place,” said close friend Benigno Navarrete.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Baeza was driving alone when he veered off country road 130 and struck a metal fence and then a tree. Now friends and family of Baeza are at a loss for words at the sudden passing of someone so close to them.

Navarrete adds this was the most unexpected situation and still doesn’t quite believe it.

“Shocked. In disbelief, because I just talked to him the other day, I talked to him the day before just to see how he was doing and we just talked, I’m still shocked right and think he’s just gonna call me, but you know that’s never going to happen again,” said Naverrete.

Brianda Santiago, another friend of Baeza, said losing someone so young shows you just how fragile life can really be.

“It was really hard, just because you go to sleep one day and the next thing you know, you wake up in the morning and you see somebody that you’ve known for so long, is no longer with us, life is so unexpected. You don’t anticipate those kind of things,” said Santiago.

Santiago along with many others said the impact Baeza had on their lives will be remembered forever.

“I can only remember good times with him. Like I said he had such a great heart, such a good soul, he was always one of those friends that reached out to you,” said an emotional Santiago.

Santiago said he will be greatly missed by an entire community and that he touched the lives of all those around him.

“It hit everybody hard, it hit everybody really really hard, to just know that we’re never going to see him again, we’re never going to have that chance to hear his laugh and see his smile,” added Santiago.

No one else was involved in the crash, but as of right now Baeza’s family is still reeling from the sudden loss of a loved one and hope no one else has to experience this type of heartache.