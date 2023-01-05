MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The memorial for 14-year-old Siah Ashlyn Kearns continues to grow as family and friends from all over Midland mourn her tragic death. And for those who knew her, it’s been a heartbreaking couple of days and they can’t believe they have to move on without her.

Kearns was hit and killed by a car Sunday night when she was attempting to cross the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane on her electric skateboard.

She was taken to a Lubbock hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Friends who knew Siah said her life was just getting started, and hope her family knows everyone is there for them.

Hannah Woolf, middle school friend of Siah’s said, “I wish the best for them and I’ve been praying for them and I give out all of my heart to these people, she was so young and it’s so, it just feels so unfair, I just want them to know that it’s gonna be okay.”

Other friends like Addison Holmes couldn’t bare to speak at this time as it was too emotional but wanted to express her condolences. She chose to write her feelings in a heartfelt letter about Siah saying in part:

“My heart aches for her every second. She was so loved and I’m going to miss her more than anyone can imagine. I never thought the day would come where we wouldn’t be with each other.” Addison Holmes – victim’s friend

Addison continued to tell many stories and memories she had with Siah that she will never forget and always cherish, including working together with the Midland Rockhounds and how Siah always had a smile on her face.

Addison ended her letter with a caring note to Siah saying:

“No one was ready to lose her. I will cherish every moment we spent together because they were my best. She was always there for me. That’s the type of person she was. The world has lost someone so incredibly special.” Addison Holmes – victim’s friend

Since Siah’s tragic death, a petition has begun to circulate throughout Midland trying to get the City to invest in a cross walk and traffic light at this intersection, for what the creator hopes will prevent any other family from experiencing this same loss.

If you would like to donate to Siah’s family to help with medical bills and final expenses you can donate on this GoFundMe account.

And if you’d like to sign the petition in Siah’s honor, you can do so on this Change.org online petition.