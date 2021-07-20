Friends remember the life of Midland teen

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Nicholas Terrazas, 19, of Midland, died Sunday in a deadly two-vehicle crash in Ector County.

Around 10:00 p.m. July 18, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 302.

According to DPS, the driver of a 2005 Peterbilt Semi-truck was heading west on SH 302 while the driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger was following a short distance behind. The driver of the semi-truck slowed down to turn into a parking lot. Investigators at the scene say the driver of the Charger failed to control his speed and rear-ended the semi-truck.

Terrazas, left a lasting legacy.

His basketball coach said Nick was a good guy who inspired others to work hard and have fun.

“This was a kid that was very big into his community, he always wanted to see the best in people, and wanted people to be laughing and not be in a bad mood.”



Blaze Alford, was Terrazas’s basketball coach for three years.

“He had his own style on the court and off the court, he was a leader, he was one of our captains,and he kept pushing himself as well as others,” Alford said.

Alford said the teen was one of his biggest helpers when he first started his basketball program.

“He helped me a lot to learn how to talk to younger generations and help them coach them the way that they needed.”

Fabian Sanchez, Terraza’s co-worker said even though it was a tough working schedule he was always good with people.

“We would get up like at three or four in the morning right there at Walmart on JBS and he got there ready to work, always happy and just smiling,” Sanchez said.

In tears, Alford said he will never forget Terrazas.

“That it honestly was a pleasure to meet him, and I probably could have not have built my program if it wasn’t for that kid or his family.”

A fundraiser is being held at Valerde followed by a candlelight vigil this Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m in Midland.