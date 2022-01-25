ODESSA, Texas — Close friends are paying tribute after the Texas Department of Public Safety says two local people killed in a car crash by a drunk driver. Friends of the victims are speaking out, saying they still cannot even fathom what has happened.

Heartbreak and anger are the two words, friends and family are using to describe how they’re feeling after such an incident, saying they are shocked that something like this could happen to someone they knew.

Two cars collided head on in a crash Saturday night, on FM 3472 just outside of Odessa. The driver of one of the vehicles, Enrique Enriquez was driving with a passenger, Jeannie Corralez. Corralez died later that night after being transported to the hospital. Police say Enriquez crossed the center line because he was intoxicated.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was 21-year-old, Mia Hermosillo. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Close friend to Hermosillo, Kimberly Ybarra, is speaking out on the matter and says Mia was one of the kindest people she has ever met.

Ybarra adds, “She was one of my best friends, she was very down to earth, she was a caring person. You can always count on her, she would give her last. She was a very wonderful person. She meant the world to everybody, like a lot of people, so this is very hard for like a lot of us.”

After she heard about the crash, Ybarra says she couldn’t believe, at first, that something so tragic had happened.

“Honestly, I was at a loss for words, I still am. But it was a completely shock, I didn’t want to believe it was true,” says Ybarra.

Ybarra goes on to say that driving under the influence, is never worth it.

“Don’t drink and drive, it’s not worth it, you’re not only putting yourself at risk, you’re putting others at risk too. Like with this situation you’re hurting the families. It’s hard, it’s something that nobody should ever go through,” exclaims Ybarra.

Now, Ybarra is trying her best to support Hermosillo’s family members through such a tough time.

“Especially, now that she’s gone, I’m trying to be there more for her mom. You know because it’s a difficult time, you know, I know she would do the same for me,” says Ybarra.

Now after this crash, Enrique Enriquez is being charged with intoxication manslaughter. As of right now there is no exact funeral date set up for Hermosillo.

We’ll keep you update with more details, as we find out.