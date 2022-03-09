MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Midland County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 14 year old. The shooting happened last Thursday, today the identity of the victim has been released.

DPS said the person who was shot, could not be identified immediately because he didn’t have any identification on him. Last night, using dental records, DPS said they identified the victim as 14-year-old Juan Herrera.

Close friends of Herrera say their worst fears have come to life.

Long time friend of Herrera Diamond Pineda was emotional when she said, “I just…….It sucks…It’s sad…..when I seen that they confirmed that it was his body, my heart dropped. I didn’t know what to think, I didn’t know what to say or who to call.”

Pineda said she is devastated by this sudden loss and hopes that Juan and his mother get justice.

“He didn’t deserve to go out like that. I really feel like he deserves justice,” added Pineda.

Pineda and friends want Herrera’s family to know they are here for them through all of this.

“I can’t imagine losing my child, you know, I have a child of my own. It must be hard. But we’re praying for you and we’re also Juan’s family, we were with him for months, so you’re apart of us if you need anything, anyway, we’re here,” emphasized Pineda.

She also said friends of Herrera will miss him everyday, and that his memory will live on in their hearts and minds forever.

“We love you Juan, you’re name will forever live on baby boy, promise you that. I hope you rest…In peace…” said an emotional Pineda.

The Midland County Sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave till the investigation is over.

The Texas Rangers are conducting that investigation.