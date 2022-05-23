ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An entire community is mourning the loss of a local father, after a deadly crash over the weekend. The victim’s friends are devastated by this sudden loss.

Early Saturday morning, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a single car roll over crash in the 4600 block of Golder Avenue.

When officers arrived they found Micah Wommack had been ejected from his car and died at the scene after his vehicle had veered off the road and into a guardrail.

The family of Wommack is trying desperately to cling to each other as they process this difficult time.

Womack’s close friend Kenneth Rogers said his presence will be missed throughout the entire community, and Rogers himself just wishes he had the chance to say goodbye.

“I love you man, I really do. Didn’t get to say goodbye to you which hurt pretty bad but, it sucks that you’re not here no more and I love you man,” said an emotional Rogers.

Rogers also said that the family and friends of Wommack will have them in their hearts and minds forever and will carry his memory with them always.

OPD said Wommack was the only person in the vehicle and the crash is still under investigation.