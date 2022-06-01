ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An entire community is struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one who was shot and killed Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Erika Pena from Odessa. Odessa Police said she died after of a gunshot wound to her torso.

Erika’s loved ones spoke about the loss and how greatly she will be missed.

“You don’t know when’s the last time you’re going to see someone, I feel like everyone is hugging each other a little tighter,” said Mikayla Montgomery, the victim’s friend.

Odessa Police received a call about shots fired at the Southwest Oaks Apartments in Odessa around 1:30 in the morning Sunday.

Officers said Erika was taken to the Medical Center Hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

Montgomery said she’ll be leaving behind four children and family and friends said they are taking Erika’s children under their wing.

“Everyone’s making sure her babies are good, her friends, family. We just want her to watch over us and everyone’s gonna do their best ability to make sure her kids are good, her family’s good,” reassured Montgomery.

Later Sunday afternoon, OPD arrested 21-year-old Shemar Harrington and charged him with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

While loved ones are glad the person responsible will be paying for their consequences, they know it will never bring Erika back.

“It’s hard knowing that I can never pick up the phone and call her, she’s never gonna be at our family events anymore, she’s never gonna be there to just brighten the room when it’s needed,” added close family friend, Skyler Harrison.

Harrison said everyone will miss Pena but her memory will continue to live on.

“We just want Erika to know that were gonna make sure her memory lives on through the family, through her kids, and all the lives that she touched and she’s always gonna be remembered, she’ll never be forgotten,” emphasized Harrison.

Monday night loved ones of Pena came together to honor her through a candlelight vigil and balloon release, hoping to say goodbye to her properly.

“I feel like we owed her some type of farewell but you know it never should’ve been like this, it never should’ve happened, it was a very unfortunate tragedy so, I don’t know if we’ll get closure, you know, there’s no closure, on something that you didn’t think would ever happen to someone,” said close friend Dallas Van Winkle.

Van Winkle added, “For her, man I love you girl, please keep watch over us, you know, watch your babies, you were an amazing friend, you were an amazing person, amazing mother. We’re going to do anything that we can for you. Everyone just please pray for her children and her family and you know just hug your babies tight because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Friends also said they’re working to put together a fundraiser to raise money for the Pena family.

We will be sure to update as soon as more information is released by police.