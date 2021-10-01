Friends & family held a balloon release in remembrance of Tera Crossland and her son Nathaniel Silvas

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Friends and family of Tera Crossland and her son Nathaniel Silvas shared memories and words of prayer at tonight’s balloon release.

Organized by Janie Villanueva, one of Tera’s closest friends and partner for the N.A.T.E. Foundation (Need Advice Talk Experiences).

Janie says that after she and Tera lost their sons to drunk driving accidents, they created a foundation to help families that shared a similar pain of losing loved ones.

With Tera’s sudden passing, Janie has continued the work of the foundation in Tera’s memory.

Tonight’s balloon release gave the community and close friends a chance to share memories and stories about both Tera and Nate.

Bridget Crossland, Tera’s sister says that this is a tremendous loss for her family and she plans to help continue the work that Tera began by assisting with the N.A.T.E. Foundation.

Bridget shared with us the toll this loss has taken on her daughter especially.

“Averyanna, was extremely close with her Aunt Tera and this loss has been hard for all of us,” says Bridget Crossland.

Many people showed up with purple and blue balloons in hand, one for Nate and the other for Tera. Family and friends had a moment of prayer before releasing the balloons into the sky.

“You came around them even just for a little bit and you’d always leave with a smile on your face, they were always making other people happy,” says Marshall Kamali, a family friend of Nate and Tera

Friends we spoke with say that both Nate and Tera had such big personalities, and not having them around has been devastating.

“Both of them touched a lot of souls I’ll say that,” says Alex Contreras, a family friend of Tera and Nate.