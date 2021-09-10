Friends and family to host fundraiser in memory of Odessa crash victims

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A deadly crash over Labor Day Weekend took the lives of 2 Odessans and injured the driver, who is now facing two counts of manslaughter.

The family and friends of the two crash victims, Alexis Luna & Bryan Contreras, are trying to raise money to help pay for end-of-life expenses by hosting fundraisers in honor of both victims.

We spoke with friends today that shared with us how losing their childhood best friends has left a hole in their hearts.

“We’re just one heart and it feels like half of our heart is gone,” says Faith Arnold

Friends of Luna and Contreras shared memories of their friendship and how after the accident the south side community in Odessa came together to support both victim’s families during this tough time.

“We lost a huge part of us and they were taken away too soon both Lexi and Bryan were strong and we’re gonna continue to be strong for them,” said Luis Rios

This weekend fundraisers are being held in honor of Bryan and Alexis. Alexis’s fundraiser is from 10 am to 3 pm at 2322 Andrews Highway, September 11th, and Bryan’s fundraiser will be held during the same time and again on September 12th from 10 am to 3 pm; a location has not been disclosed but food paid for will be delivered to those who purchase a plate.