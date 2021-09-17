Friend of Tera Crossland to continue N.A.T.E Foundation

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Janie Villanueva and Tera Crossland started the N.A.T.E. Foundation after losing their sons to drunk driving crashes 4 years ago.

N.A.T.E. stands for Need Advice Talk Experiences.

A strong friendship grew between both Tera and Janie over the years through their advocacy work. Tera and Janie made a promise to one another that the foundation would continue in the event that something tragic happened.

Janie, kept that promise to her friend and will be continuing the work that both women felt called to do.

“I’m gonna continue doing what I can on my end with the organization as best as I can” , says Villanueva

The pair were what Janie says, like “Thelma and Louise”, they never left each other’s side.

“When I found out about her accident it killed me big time..but all I could think of was her telling me don’t give up” says Villanueva

After speaking to Janie about the future plans of the N.A.T.E. foundation, she says the Foundation plan’s to move forward with any events that were already in place and that she will work closely with the Crossland family to make sure that the N.A.T.E. foundation can continue to help as many families as possible.

