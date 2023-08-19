ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue and West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire on the 6500 block of Ranch Avenue, the City of Odessa stated in a Facebook post Saturday morning.

Consuming an RV and a metal shed, the fire caused extensive damage, despite a diligent response, with the RV being reduced to ash.

The City also reminds the public the importance of animal fire safety as a couple of puppies lost their lives during the fire. Pet owners should have a fire safety plan in place which includes measures to ensure the well-being of animals during emergencies.