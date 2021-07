MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland’s Freedom Freedom Run takes place early July 3rd right outside of Centennial Park.

Funds raised for the Freedom Run will benefit Midland’s municipal employee scholarship fund. Patrons are encouraged to show up in their most patriotic gear in light of the Fourth of July.

The run begins at 7 am and registration will end at 6:30 am for those participating.

Click here for more information on the Freedom Run.