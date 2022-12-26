

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- For any families that welcomed a new puppy into their homes this Christmas, Fix West Texas wants to help you!

Fix West Texas is offering free first vaccinations for puppies and dogs this Friday, December 30, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at their building, located at 5023 Princeton Avenue. The group is offering the first round of parvo and distemper vaccinations for free to new dog owners. The clinic says it is also offering “pay-what-you-can” microchipping for new dogs.

Fix West Texas says that walk-ins are welcome, but that you can also schedule an appointment online. To do so and to find other resources for pet care, you can visit Fix West Texas and select “Pets in Need”.