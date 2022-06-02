PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A new workforce non-profit is working alongside several organizations and Midland College to provide West Texans with opportunities for no-cost job training through Skillpoint Alliance and Permian Strategic Partnership.

Skillpoint Alliance Permian Basin is a new non-profit workforce development provider in West Texas and New Mexico. In a recent news release, the organization announced that Midland College will host the first class of pre-apprentice electrical students.

According to the news release, the class will be taught by Skillpoint Alliance instructor Brent Bacon and begins June 6th and runs through July 1st.

The training offered by Skillpoint Permian Basin includes programs such as electrical, plumbing, HVAC trades, and several others.

The CEO of Permian Strategic Partnership, Tracee Bentley expressed the need for a program aimed at assisting those in need of trade skills.

“Skillpoint Alliance will fill a critical workforce need in the Permian Basin. Foundational knowledge in the skilled trades will allow those who are not currently engaged in the workforce to prepare for successful employment within the energy industry or with other companies that support the robust economy of the Permian Basin. The PSP saw a great need to identify those people who want to work but may need some skill-building to be successful. We look forward to seeing the success stories that Skillpoint Alliance will produce as part of this initiative” said Bentley.

People who enroll in the program will have the opportunity to work as entry-level electrical apprentices. According to the news release, students learn about electrical safety, hand tools, power tools, and the differences between residential and commercial employment job functions. Some of the hands-on lessons include how to wire device boxes, bend conduits, and assemble raceways.

Participants will receive their OSHA 10 certification during the program and will also receive assistance in obtaining their Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) Electrical Apprentice License.

If you’re interested in the program or would like more information, click here.