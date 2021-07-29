Free meals for all Andrews ISD students this school year

ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar)- Andrews ISD announced Thursday it will offer free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students this school year thanks to funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Meals are available for any child, 0-18 years old, at no cost. Any enrolled student with disabilities is eligible as well, up to the age of 21.

The traditional free or reduced-price meal application will not be required to receive the free food. Andrews Food Services will offer second meals, snack bar and a la carte items for purchase. Parents may deposit money into their child’s account online here.