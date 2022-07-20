ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Grab your mugs and bring your questions, Odessa Police Department is hosting its “Coffee with a Cop” event this morning. The event kicked off at 6 am and will go until 9 am at Whataburger located on 4960 E. 42nd Street.

Officers will be in attendance to share a cup of joe with people living in the area and have conversations with guests about their role in the community, along with a special giveaway.

Five lucky guests will receive a free OPD customized mug or tumbler during the event, and Whataburger will be giving out free coffee & cinnamon rolls to all who come and enjoy the “Coffee with a Cop” event this morning.