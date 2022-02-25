MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested four administrators Friday at Trinity School of Midland for Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse. The four were taken into custody around 11:00 a.m.

These arrests come on the heels of last week’s arrest of five administrators from Midland Christian School who were charged with the same crime. Police said those school leaders failed to report after a student said he was sexually assaulted with a baseball bat on school property.

The investigation into the Trinity arrests is ongoing and we don’t yet know what exactly those arrested failed to report. We have a reporter headed to Midland and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

We have reached out to the school for comment and are waiting for them to return our call.