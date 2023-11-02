ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying four unknown suspects involved in a theft in early October.

According to a release by OPD, between Friday, October 6th and Tuesday, October 17th, three females and one male stole about $800 worth of merchandise from the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0012724 or 23-0012726. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.