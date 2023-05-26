MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Michael Robledo Guillen, 48, was sentenced to 97 months in prison today, the last of four Mexican nationals arrested by Odessa Police officers in December 2022, according to a US Attorney’s Office release.

According to court documents, Guillen of Monterrey, Ricardo Perez Flores, of Veracruz, 37, Faustino Alvarez Mendoza, of Michoacan, 22, and Ricardo Aguilar Villarreal, 37, of Monterrey, conspired to deliver one kilogram of cocaine from Dallas to Odessa, Texas. After officers stopped the truck the defendants were in, they recovered one kilogram of cocaine and a firearm from the truck’s center console. Officers also recovered an additional loaded firearm from Mendoza’s waistband.

Mendoza, Villarreal, and Flores were also sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for cocaine trafficking and firearm offenses earlier this month.

“I would like to thank our law enforcement partners for disrupting the operations of these cocaine traffickers,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza. “These traffickers posed a clear threat to public safety as they were armed with loaded guns while transporting a significant amount of cocaine across the state of Texas.”

The Odessa Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Mahoney prosecuted the case.