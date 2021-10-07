City of Odessa employees injured while inspecting water tower

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Four people with the City of Odessa received minor injuries Thursday after becoming briefly trapped in a water tower near 93rd and Rainbow.

According to City spokesperson Devin Sanchez, four workers were trying to repair a fitting near the base of the tower when the fitting broke lose and the tower began leaking.

The four workers were trapped inside, but were quickly rescued by Odessa Fire and Rescue. Sanchez said three are still in the hospital for observation.

According to Sanchez, crews will now need to drain the tank to complete repairs, but expect to be able to complete those repairs without any further water outages. Some in the area have reported losing water, Sanchez said service should be restored shortly.

This is a developing story, we have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.