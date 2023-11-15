ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested last week after investigators said they were allegedly caught in an “organized” scheme to steal merchandise from Walmart. Carlos Antonio Valdez Diaz, 27, Leandro Hechchavaria, 34, Yamela Ortega Camacho, 30, and Dauianni Green Jerez, 31, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Carlos Diaz Leandro Hechchavaria

Dauianni Jerez Yamela Camacho

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on November 10, officers were called to Walmart on JBS Parkway after asset protection employees said they’d caught four people with a basket full of stolen merchandise. At the scene, officers reviewed security footage that allegedly showed all four suspects walking through the store concealing merchandise in various grocery carts. Investigators said the group used towels to cover electronics in their baskets and also pulled the security and price tags off of purses and switched merchandise to other carts multiple times in order to conceal the goods.

At one point, investigators said the women then tried to distract a door greeter while the other suspects tried to exit the store with more than $2,000 worth of stolen goods. All four suspects were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Wednesday afternoon: each on a $15,000 bond and a Immigration and Customs Enforcement Hold.