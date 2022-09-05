WINKLER COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Texas DPS says four people are dead and five others are hurt after a crash on Thursday, September 1st around 6:45 pm.

Troopers say the crash happened on State Highway 114, just four miles north of Wink.

DPS said two Ford F-15’0s hit head on during rainy conditions after one of the drivers, 34-year-old, Jose Luis Baeza of Andrews, was traveling at an unsafe speed and hydroplaned into the other lane, and hit the other truck head on.

In Baeza’s car was 35-year-old Maribel Padilla of Hobbs, New Mexico, a 16-year-old girl from Wink, and a 7-month-old from Wink as well.

Padilla died at the scene with Baeza, troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt. The 16-year-old and 7-month-old are in critical condition at the hospital.

The other car was driven by Ronald Wayne Stooksberry of San Angelo, along with Emillio Reyes of Terrell, Texas, Travais Millsap of Laurel, Mississippi, Aviata Malufau of El Paso, and James Bissing of Whitney, Texas.

Stooksberry and Reyes also died in this crash, both were not wearing seatbelts. Millsap, Malufau, and Bissing are all in serious condition at the hospital.