ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Worth man is facing charges after investigators said he was caught having sex with a 15-year-old Odessa girl. Juan Aiden Barron, 19, has been charged with Sexual Assault.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on September 2, officers were dispatched to a movie theater parking lot to assist a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who had two people detained. At the scene, investigators learned that Barron and a 15-year-old girl had been caught having sex in a truck in the parking lot.

Barron reportedly told investigators that he’d driven from Fort Worth to Odessa to visit the alleged victim, a former classmate.

The girl’s mother told investigators that she knew her child and Barron were friends but did not know they were involved in a physical relationship and wanted to press charges.

The current “age of consent” in Texas is seventeen. Therefore, any adult over 18 years of age can be charged with statutory rape if they are sexually involved with anyone age 16 or younger.

Barron was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and was later released on a $25,000 bond.