CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton killed this weekend in a crash in Crane County has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety as 29-year-old Chelsea Sanchez, 29. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release, around 7:00 a.m. on October 22, DPS troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on FM 1053, about 16 miles west of Crane. Investigators said Sanchez was traveling southbound on FM 1053 in a 2021 Nissan Rogue when, for unknown reasons, she veered across the center line into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The driver and passengers of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.