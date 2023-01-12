A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Cash Blowout.

The ticket was purchased at Walmart Fuel Center #897, located at 2610 W. Dickinson Street in Fort Stockton and the winner elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Cash Blowout offers more than $153.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes.