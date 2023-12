FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Fort Stockton Police Department is looking for assistance in locating Jose Talamantes.

FSPD says he was last seen heading south from the hospital area, wearing a black beanie, tan jacket, green pants, and black boots.

If you see Talamantes, please contact the Fort Stockton Police Department at 432-336-4600 or call 911 to report the sighting.