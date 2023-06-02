FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Fort Stockton Police Department, with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and United States Marshal’s Service, executed an Arrest and Search Warrant Friday afternoon.

According to a post by the Fort Stockton Police Department, the Arrest and Search Warrant was for Eli Villarreal and a residence on the 100 block of South Texas.

According to authorities, Mr. Villareal has been charged with Federal Supervised Release Violation, as well as Manufature and Delivery of Controlled Substance – Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine), 2-4 grams- Drug Free Zone.

Mr. Villareal is innocent until proven guilty.