MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly sexually assaulted a Midland woman. Austin Jake Hernandez, 25, has been charged with Sexual Assault, Driving while Intoxicated, and Criminal Trespassing.

According to court documents, around 2:54 a.m. on May 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to investigate after a woman called 911 and said she’d been sexually assaulted by someone named “Austin” inside her apartment in Midland County. The alleged victim said she’d been asleep in her bed and was awaken by the assault. She asked the man his name and told him to leave because she’d not given him permission to enter her home.

Investigators said the suspect left behind his property, including size 11 shoes, a baseball hat, sunglasses, and a cell phone, inside the victim’s apartment. Officers later located Hernandez outside of an apartment building inside of a running vehicle. He reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech. He was also missing his shoes. When asked, Hernandez admitted his shoe size was 11, and accurately described the items left behind in the victim’s home.

The victim then positively identified Hernandez as the man who had assaulted her. He was arrested and taken to the Midland County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday morning. His bond has been set at a combined $103,500.