FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Enrique Segovia Olivas, 93, of Fort Stockton, was pronounced dead after being involved in a single vehicle accident.

Preliminary reports stated that on Thursday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am, Olivas and his passenger, Refugio Gonzalez Olivas, were traveling southbound on FM 1053 in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado when it veered off the roadway into the west barrow ditch. The vehicle continued traveling in the west barrow ditch where it struck a private fence before coming to a stop.

Enrique was taken to Odessa Regional Hospital where he later died. His passenger was uninjured in the crash.