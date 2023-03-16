FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Fort Stockton will be holding the Clean Up event from March 20th to April 2nd.

Residential customers will be allowed up to two loads to dispose of bulky items at the City Landfill during this event. No construction/demolition material will be accepted.

Residents must bring of current city utility bill and a valid form of identification.

Bulk trash items must be brought to the City Landfill located at 3400 Stone Road between 8:30am and 4pm during the event.

Only the following items will be accepted:

Tree limbs

Wood

Scrap metal

Furniture

Appliances

Tires

Items must be separated before arrival and be placed in the appropriate areas of the landfill.

Refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners will only be accepted if the Freon has been removed by a licensed technician whose sticker is attached to the item(s).

The following items will not be accepted:

Junked vehicles

Electronics

Oil filters

Batteries

Petroleum products & by-products

Explosive materials

Medical waste

Liquid waste

Paint

This event is not for commercial customers or any other business.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the Public Works office at 432-336-3092.