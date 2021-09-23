Fort Davis Drug Store and Hotel goes up for sale

If you’ve ever been to Fort Davis, you know the Fort Davis Drug Store and Hotel is a must-stop spot.

Good food, good times, and a good place to stay the night. Now it’s up for sale.

“People make this a destination when they come to Fort Davis,” said current owner Jennifer Harrod.

Harrod and her husband are selling the drug store and hotel after owning it the past two years.

“We knew as people who love Fort Davis and that have been coming here for forever as tourists, now locals, that it was super important to the town.”

Harrod plans to move to east Texas soon in order to be closer with her children and grandchildren. Right now the store and hotel is listed for $1.3 million.

“I think a lot of people think it’s a mom and pop business,” says Harrod. “But this year we’re going to do 1.4 million dollars in business.”

They’re ideal buyer would be someone who wants to live in Fort Davis. Harrod says someone who hires a property manager that lives in the town could work too, but it’s critical to the business’ success to have someone own it who’s a big part of the community.

“It takes day to day management, and a lot of that management standing out here talking to the locals. You need them on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday lunch when there are no tourists.”

“There’s a long tradition here”, says Rick, who lives in Fort Davis and frequents the drug store. “Reliably good food. When my relatives and friends visit, I’m always sure to take them here”

Harrod believes they can sell the property within right to 12 months. If you’re interested in buying the property, click here.