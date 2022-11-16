FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Forsan ISD teacher, identified as Kendall Phillips, was arrested Tuesday. Phillips has been accused of having an improper relationship with a high school student.

In a statement, Superintendent Dane Richardson stated:

On November 14, 2022, the District received an anonymous tip concerning interactions between an employee and a student. On receipt of the tip, the District immediately began its investigation and notified the proper authorities. The District is fully cooperating with Howard County Sheriff’s Department and the individual in question is no longer employed by FISD.

The District also said the parents of the student involved have been notified and, so far, no other students appear to be involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.