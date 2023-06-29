ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Thursday morning after investigators said he allegedly pretended to be a police officer on multiple occasions. Alfredo Thomas Flores, 30, has been charged with Impersonating a Public Servant.

According to court documents, on April 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the intersection of Andrews Highway and Blue Drive to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers learned that during an earlier incident, a silver, older-model Chevrolet Impala arrived with on the scene with red and blue police lights flashing and picked up several actors involved in that disturbance.

Video from surrounding businesses reportedly captured the Impala with its red and blue lights flashing from the top of the windshield. Investigators said the driver of the Impala, while trying to get to the scene of the disturbance, “frantically” honked the horn while trying to get through traffic and that vehicles traveling northbound on Andrews Highway were forced to stop as the driver pulled out into traffic.

Investigators discovered that the Impala was registered to a man in a dating relationship with Flores. An anonymous source said Flores has been suspected of conducting fake traffic stops for months, but investigators had no concrete proof.

As part of the investigation, officers spoke with the owner of the vehicle who confirmed that Flores had used his car and said Flores had responded to the scene that night after getting a phone call from his daughter saying there’d been a disturbance and that she needed him to pick her up. The boyfriend also confirmed that Flores installed the police lights because he used to be a volunteer firefighter- the South Ector Volunteer Fire Department said Flores was fired for using the emergency lights without completing the required courses.

Flores later admitted that he’d used the lights to get to the scene of the disturbance faster. He was arrested on a warrant on June 29 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday afternoon- his bond has not yet been set.

Anyone who may have encountered Flores during an illegal traffic stop should report the incident to OPD by calling 432-333-3641.