ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The parent of a former UTPB women’s soccer player came forward speaking out on their daughter’s experience playing for Coach Carla Tejas, claiming Tejas poses a threat to student-athletes’ mental health and well-being.

Tejas was put on administrative leave by UTPB while the university investigated numerous claims made by UTPB soccer players regarding her behavior ranging from treatment of the players to NCAA violations to illegal conduct.

UTPB announced Friday they found just one accusation to be credible, that Tejas continued coaching in a game that she had been ejected from.

The Lone Star Conference found another claim to be true, that Tejas was allowing an ineligible player to play in games. The conference took away all but one of UTPB’s points, putting the Lady Falcons in last place. UTPB said in October that was an inadvertent administrative error.

The University made no mention of Tejas’s DWI arrest from September in which she had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit. The district attorney confirmed Tejas is still facing a felony DWI charge and that the case has not been dismissed.

The parent of the former UTPB soccer player wished to remain anonymous. Hear their account in the video above.