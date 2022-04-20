ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Former Odessa Collegiate Academy teacher William Boone will spend the next 10 years on probation after pleading guilty to having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student and possessing nude photos of the girl.

In addition to probation, Boone will also be required to register as a sex offender. Additionally, if Boone violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to 10 years in prison on each count. According to court records, the victim did not oppose to the proposed plea agreement.

Boone was arrested in August of 2020 after two former students told the school’s principal they suspected a classmate of theirs was having sex with their former teacher. The teen in question later admitted to the allegations during a forensic interview and said the sex acts had taken place on campus. Boone was later charged in June of 2021 with possession or promotion of child pornography after the photos of the student were found on Boone’s phone and home computer.

Boone began teaching at Ector County ISD in 2000.