MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Wednesday morning, the Midland Police Department arrested several people from Midland Christian School. Parents we spoke with, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the arrests may stem from what has been described as a “disturbing video of a sexual assault” going around on social media.

These parents said when teachers and staff at Midland Christian were told about the video and the assault, they “did nothing”.

The names of those arrested have not yet been released. Nor do we know what charges they face. However, parents and former students said they are not surprised by the news of the arrests. Now former students we spoke with are coming forward, saying “coverups” are nothing new.

A former student we spoke with said, “This is definitely not the first cover up that has taken place at Midland Christian at the hands of coaches and staff.”

Another said there is a double standard and that the “boys get away with a lot” and are not always punished when accused of bad behavior.

Another said, “Same thing happened to my sister there. They (other students) slipped her a Xanax, she had no idea what it was as a sophomore, then during a talent show they started hitting her in the face with their (edited for language). My sister told the principal and the coaches and they suspended her for “taking” the Xanax, meanwhile they (the male students) got to play the next football game.”

Yet another former student told us she is “happy that a story is out and people can see the school the way that it truly is.”

Our reporter Rachel Hallam will have more from these students tonight at 6:00 p.m. on ABC Big 2 News.

Now Midland Christian School has declined to comment on this developing story. And there has been no information released by MPD, which is often the case when an investigation is ongoing. We have requested the arrest warrants in this case, and will update this story as those details become available.