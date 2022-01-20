MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Museum of the Southwest has a one-of-a-kind exhibit coming to the Basin this weekend! Former President and Midland native George W. Bush painted more than 40 oil paintings of immigrants that became American citizens.

Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants is an inspiring journey through every image of what the process to citizenship looks like. From an interactive display to the hand-painted canvases of people you might recognize, this exhibit is a conversation starter.

Executive Director at Museum of the Southwest, Lori Wesley shared with us what she hopes people take away from the unique exhibit.

“You know we use the art for a lot of reasons we use it to escape our reality and then we use it to start some really powerful conversations in a very safe place to begin. You can look at beautiful portraits and then start thinking what’s their story and what makes this different and why is it important and then that leads to a bigger conversation” says Wesley.

When we spoke to Museum of the Southwest Curator, Matthew Ward he encourages people to come out and learn more about each individual painting in the exhibit and their journey to citizenship.

“There is that personal aspect where you learn individual unique stories and then there’s just education to learn how the process works without any didactic message about how it should work,” says Ward.

On January 22nd the museum is holding a private RSVP viewing at the exhibit’s grand opening from 6-8 pm. The public can view the exhibit on January 23rd from 2-5 pm. Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants is available to view from January 23rd through March 20th.

February the 8th, Museum of Southwest is also holding a panel with featured guest Secretary Evans and Javaid Anwar where they’ll continue the conversation about immigration.