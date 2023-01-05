TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Permian runningback chronicled in the book and film Friday Night Lights, James ‘Boobie’ Miles, was arrested in Taylor County on an outstanding warrant for violation of bond/protective order and failing to register as a sex offender, according to Taylor County jail records.

He faced a $20,000 combined bond.

Miles was sentenced to five years in prison in 2020 for aggravated sexual assault. It is not clear when Miles was released from that sentence.

Miles was a prominent figure in the 1988 season storied in Friday Night Lights by H. G. Bissinger.