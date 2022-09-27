ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Former Odessa High School baseball coach Julian Pressley, 98, has died, according to fellow Masons in Odessa who served alongside Pressley for several decades.

Pressley, considered a legend by many in the OHS athletics community, was head coach for 12 years. Under his leadership, the Bronchos won numerous district championships and advanced to the state championship three times. After his retirement, the baseball field was named in his honor.

Pressley was the first baseball coach at Odessa College in 1964 and until his death, remained a strong supporter of the baseball programs at both OC and OHS. He was inducted into the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.