MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a recent news release, a former Monahans businessman was ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution because he failed to pay withholding taxes. Court documents show that from 2015 to 2018 George Wayne Johnson, 74, of Lawrenceburg, TN, and former owner of Wayne’s Welding Services in Monahans withheld tax payments from employees’ paychecks but failed to pay $1,308,797 in payroll tax to the IRS.

The news release states that Johnson spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on his salary and personal expenses. In addition to the restitution order, Johnson was sentenced to 5 years of probation.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in the news release that Johnson neglected a critical part of being an employer.

“Employers have critical tax obligations with respect to their businesses and the defendant, in this case, skirted them so that he could enrich himself,”.

Ramsey E. Covington, Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Houston Field Office shared that the criminal act Johnson committed was intolerable.

“This is an appalling act, not just because he stole more than a million dollars from our nation, but because he expected his own employees to pay the price for his extravagant lifestyle,”.

The entire case has been investigated by the IRS.