MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this week, former Midland youth minister Corey White, 33, was indicted by a Midland County Grand Jury for Sexual Exploitation of Children or Accessing Child Pornography with Visual Depiction of an Actual Minor, court records show.

White was arrested in October a after an investigation into his online activity that began in New York when the Nassau County Police Department received 15 tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 33-year-old Corey White has been charged with Access with Intent to View Child Sexual Abuse Materials/Child Pornographic Materials.

White was arrested by the US Marshals on October 23 in Midland County.

Court records show that the investigation into White began on October 9, when an officer with the Midland Police Department received information from the Nassau County PD, Special Victims Squad. Nassau County’s investigation into some cyber tips they received led detectives to a person in New York who was allegedly distributing images and videos depicting child sexual abuse to others using an online platform.

Some of those interactions were screen-recorded, which led investigators to White, who had allegedly been messaging the distributor to request specific material, specifically a video between a mother and son.

Local authorities later executed a search warrant for White’s electronic devices in Midland and White was taken into custody. During questioning, White reportedly admitted to viewing child pornography as recently as May, or possibly June of this year. He told investigators that the child in the video he watched was a boy of about 12 years old; he said he knew he was underage because he was so small.

On Thursday, White pled not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.