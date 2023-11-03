MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Former Midland RockHound catcher Jonah Heim, 28, is now a World Series champion following an incredible post-season run with the Texas Rangers, which clinched the win Wednesday night in game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 5-0 shut-out.

Heim was credited along with two other catchers, Austin Hedges and Mitch Garver, as being essential to Texas’ postseason success.

“They are different, and they all bring something different,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “That’s the great thing about having more than one set of eyes and ears. They help each other in the meetings, when they work out, whether it’s doing catching drills, blocking, things like that, going over the game plan.”

Heim, who started in every game since September 17, including every game of the postseason, joined the Rangers in 2021 in a deal that sent Elvis Andrus to Oakland. Before that trade, Heim spent quite a bit of time honing his skills for RockHounds fans across the Basin; here’s a look at his time in Midland.

Heim was traded to the Oakland Athletics in December of 2017 and spent 2018 in the minor leagues with both the Stockton Ports and the RockHounds, batting .257 with eight home runs and sixty RBIs in 119 total games between both teams. He then split the 2019 season between Midland and the Las Vegas Aviators.

Heim helped the Rangers clinch the win earlier this week with a sharp ground ball to center fielder Alek Thomas, which allowed Josh Jung, of Red Raider fame, and Nathaniel Lowe to score.