Former Midland County jailer arrested, charged with criminally negligent homicide

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A former Midland County jailor is behind bars after being arrested Thursday.

Paul Galindo, 28, has been charged with Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant, Criminally Negligent Homicide, and Tampering with Government Records.

According to a release, the arrest is the result of a criminal investigation that began when Galindo was employed as a jailer at MCSO. Galindo was immediately suspended when the investigation began and is no longer employed by the Sheriff’s Office.

This is an on-going investigation; no other details have been released.