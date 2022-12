BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A former Midland County Sheriff’s Officer jailer, identified as Robert Cisneros, has been arrested by the Big Spring Police Department.

According to a news release from MCSO, Cisneros was arrested December 7 and has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child and Sale, Distribution, or Display of Harmful Material to a Minor.

No additional information has been released by Big Spring PD.