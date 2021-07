ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- William Cliff Goble Jr. has been found guilty of murder by an Ector County jury in the 2019 shooting death of 50-year-old David Young.

In November of 2019, Goble shot Young in the 1400 block of Spur Avenue. At the time, Odessa police said the two got into a fight over a traffic incident.

File photo from the scene in 2019.

Goble, a former Midland College professor, has been sentenced to 38 years behind bars.