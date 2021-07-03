Former LSU Tiger Terrace Marshall Jr. delivers again, this time for his mom

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

DALLAS, Texas (BRPROUD) – The mother of former LSU Tiger Terrace Marshall Jr. now has a new place to call home.

After a search of 10 to 15 homes, Meoshia Brazzle found the one.

At that time, Marshall Jr. left OTA’s and came home to look at what is now his mother’s new home.

Vernon Francis was the realtor for Meoshia Brazzle and upon purchasing the home, the realtor posted this message on Facebook:

Congratulations to Terrace Marshall Jr.!! You told me to take care of your mother and I did just that. It was a pleasure assisting you fulfill your dream of buying your mother a home.

According to Francis, Marshall Jr. had always wanted to get his mom a home and the process started about a month after the NFL Draft.

Marshall Jr. grew up around Francis as the father of the former LSU Tiger cut hair at a barbershop.

This special connection has led to blessings for everyone involved in this journey.

I don’t think LSU fans will ever forget the two touchdown night that Marshall Jr. had against Oklahoma in December of 2019.

Marshall Jr. is reuniting with former LSU passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Brady in Carolina.

We would like to wish the former #6 good luck in the NFL, except when playing the New Orleans Saints.

Laissez le bon temps rouler!