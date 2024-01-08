ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Paul Garza Jr., former Chief Executive Officer for the Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, was sentenced in court last week after accepting a plea deal in connection with his November 2021 arrest for stealing thousands of dollars from the non-profit organization. According to District Attorney Dusty Gallivan, Garza pleaded guilty to Theft of Property of More Than $30,000 in exchange for 10 years’ probation and restitution of the money he pilfered from the Chamber.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, during a six-month period, Garza made 95 unauthorized transactions for more than $52,000. Former Hispanic Chamber Chairman Benjamin Quiroz said that Garza used the stolen funds for his own expenses without consent of the Chamber.

An audio recording of a meeting between Garza and other Chamber members captured Garza claiming that he had “accidentally” diverted $20,000 in funds away from the organization’s account, but an audit showed an estimated $52,716.33 worth of unauthorized charges.

These transactions included electronic Zelle payments that were made from the Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce account made payable to Garza and other payees. Two of those payees reported that Garza explained their payments as donations or grants authorized by the board.

Following an investigation, Garza was arrested on November 6, 2021, and released on a $25,000 bond.