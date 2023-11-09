ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A former jailer with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted by a Grand Jury following a Texas Rangers investigation into an accusation of an improper relationship with an inmate. 30-year-old Jeremy Berry, who was employed by ECSO as a Seargent with the Detention Center, has been indicted on one count of Violation of Civil Rights of Person in Custody/Sexual, a second-degree felony.

The investigation began in July after an inmate said they had performed oral sex on the jailer. Sheriff Mike Griffis said Berry, who began working for ECSO in April of 2018, was fired from his job at that time and the investigation was turned over to the Texas Rangers.

Berry was indicted on November 6 and turned himself in for booking on November 9. He was released the same day on a $150,000 bond.