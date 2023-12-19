ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A group of former Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, and Collegiate baseball players will be holding a benefit camp in January for Marlee Munguia.

Marlee Munguia is the six-year-old granddaughter of Mike Munguia and daughter of Mason Munguia, both of whom are former coaches at multiple Midland/Odessa area schools.

Munguia is fighting her second battle with cancer, Neuroblastoma, at an early age. Neuroblastoma is a form of cancer that starts in early nerve cells, called neuroblasts. These cells normally grow into working nerve cells, but with Neuroblastoma, they grow uncontrollably and come cancer cells that form a solid tumor.

All proceeds of the benefit camp will go toward the Munguia family in helping to offset the costs associated with the fight.

Instructors that will be in attendance include:

Randy Velarde from LCU/Major League Baseball

Jim Chamblee from Odessa College/Major League baseball

Kevin Jordan from Texas Tech/MILB – Astros

Jaxson Hallmark from Nebraska/MILB – Astros

Stephen “The Bull” Smith from Texas Tech/MILB – D’Backs

Adam Morrissey from Australia/MILB – Cubs, A’s, Rangers, Angels

Ryan Brewer from Texas Tech/MILB – Royals

Austin House from New Mexico/MILB – Rockies

Blair Beck from Midland College, Kansas

Adam Becker from Houston, West Texas A&M

Bo Blessie from Nebraska, Midland College, Texas Tech

Silent auction items will be autographed by:

Alex Bregman

Trevor Story

Josh Jung

Mitchell Garver

Jon Gray

Max Muncy

Heston Kjerstad

Jordan Lawlar

The Camp will be at the DBAT-Permian Basin on Saturday, January 13th from 4pm to 8pm. There is a limit of 75 boy and girl participants.

You can learn more about Marlee’s fight here.