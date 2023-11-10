ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole thousands from bank deposits belonging to her former employer. Karina Maria Alejandro, 31, has been charged with Theft of Property Greater Than $30,000, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, on August 24, a loss prevention manager from Auto Zone, located at 7500 W University Boulevard, contacted the Ector County Sheriff’s Office to report that someone had embezzled money from the company. The manager identified the suspect as Alejandro and said she was suspected of stealing money from bank deposits beginning in June through the end of August.

Investigators said Auto Zone managers confronted Alejandro about the thefts, that were reportedly caught on camera, and fired her from her job. After an extensive internal investigation, Alejandro was found to have stolen approximately $61,123.21 worth of store profits that should have been deposited into the company’s bank account.

In October, ECSO requested a warrant for Alejandro’s arrest, and she was taken into custody on November 7. She’s since been released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a $25,000 bond. A mugshot for Alejandro was not immediately available.